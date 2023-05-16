Cameroon: Solar-powered sewing machines help poor women | + video

May 16, 2023 Leave a comment

A project provides solar-powered sewing machines to socially disadvantaged women in rural areas in Cameroon, which frequently sees outages all over the country. In addition to the machines, the young women receive seamstress training.

WATCH

 

 

 

Check Also

Cameroun: après le meurtre d’un journaliste à Bamenda, la profession dénonce «l’impunité»

RFI | Au Cameroun, le journaliste Anye De Nsoh a été tué par balle, dimanche …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2023, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved