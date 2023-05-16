Cameroon: Solar-powered sewing machines help poor women | + video

A project provides solar-powered sewing machines to socially disadvantaged women in rural areas in Cameroon, which frequently sees outages all over the country. In addition to the machines, the young women receive seamstress training.WATCH
A project provides solar-powered sewing machines to socially disadvantaged women in rural areas in Cameroon, which frequently sees outages all over the country. In addition to the machines, the young women receive seamstress training.WATCH
RFI | Au Cameroun, le journaliste Anye De Nsoh a été tué par balle, dimanche …