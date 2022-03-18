Cameroon to develop strategy to boost local shrimp fishing

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | Today March 17, in Douala, the Ministry of Livestock (Minepia) is scheduled to close a 3-day workshop on the validation of the Cameroonian shrimp fishing sector’s analysis report. According to the government, the aim of this workshop is to collect the suggestions of stakeholders before the approval of the analysis report, which will then serve as a basis for the elaboration of a national strategy to unleash the full potential of the national shrimp fishing sector.

“Shrimp is an important segment of the Cameroonian fishing industry. It brings a lot of foreign proceeds and provides employment to many young people. But, we think there are ways to enhance the contributions of that value chain,” said Iréné Mimbang, Director of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Fishing Industries at the Minepia.

According to the Minepia, shrimp is the main fish product Cameroon exports to the Asian market. It is also highly-prized in that market. On November 30, 2021, when defending the 2022 budget of his Ministry, Minister of Livestock Dr. Taiga revealed that Cameroon exported 102.4 tons f shrimps to Malaysia.