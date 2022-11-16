Cameroon vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips

Share Facebook

Cameroon will square off against Panama at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in a friendly on Friday (November 18).

Panama failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have no games scheduled till next year after this friendly. This will be their third friendly of the month, with the previous two games against Saudi Arabia and Venezuela ending in 1-1 and 2-2 draws respectively.

Cameroon, meanwhile, will be playing their second and final friendly ahead of the World Cup against Panama. In their previous game, they played out a 1-1 draw against Jamaica at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Wednesday.

Cameroon have been drawn in Group G of the World Cup and will get their campaign under way next Thursday against Switzerland.

Cameroon vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Panama have just one win in their last six games across competitions, with three games ending in draws.

They have scored at least once in their last four games across competitions, keeping one clean sheet.

Two of Panama’s last three games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Cameroon are winless in their last three games across competitions, playing out a draw and suffering two defeats. They didn’t score in those two defeats.

Cameroon’s last six games across competitions have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Cameroon have scored more than once in just two of their last eight games. They have conceded more than once in just one game in this period.

Cameroon vs Panama Prediction

The Indomitable Lions have a strong squad and will look to travel to Qatar with a win. They are winless in their last three games and might struggle, though. They will also not risk injuries to senior players and could happily settle for a draw.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-1 Panama

Source & more: Sportskeeda