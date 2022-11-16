It’s Dream Come True To Play For Cameroon At The World Cup – Mbeumo

Completesports | Brentford forward, Bryan Mbeumo, says that it would be a dream come true to play for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mbeumo, who has a Cameroonian father and French mother switched senior international allegiance to Cameroon this year after representing France at U17, U20 and U21 levels. The 23-year-old has been included in Cameroon coach, Rigobert Song’s final 26-man squad list for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mbeumo told BBC Sport Africa that he has always wanted to play at the FIFA World Cup since he was young boy.

“Just to walk around the pitch with a big crowd and other stuff would be amazing. It’s going to be crazy inside me.”

Mbeumo has made two appearances for the Indomitable Lions. At the club level, the winger has scored three goals and registered one assist for Brentford in 15 Premier League games so far this season.

Cameroon will face Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they look to better their best performance at the World Cup – a quarter-final feat achieved in 1990 when Italy hosted the Mondial.

The Indomitable Lions will kick start their Qatar 2022 campaign against Switzerland on November 24 at the Al Wakrah Sports Club.