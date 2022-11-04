Cameroon yet to unveil World Cup kit, traders despair | + video

November 4, 2022 Leave a comment

Al Jazeera | The World Cup is less than three weeks away but Cameroon are yet to unveil their kit for the tournament.
To add to the confusion fans are still able to buy a shirt that the team will not be wearing at the finals in Qatar.
It is not the first time Cameroon’s jerseys have caused a stir at a major tournament.

Check Also

President Biya Gives $250,000 For Repatriation Of 630 Cameroonians Expelled From Equatorial Guinea

HumAngle Media | The presidential intervention follows forceful and sometimes brutal expulsion of Cameroonians by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved