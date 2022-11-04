Al Jazeera | The World Cup is less than three weeks away but Cameroon are yet to unveil their kit for the tournament.
To add to the confusion fans are still able to buy a shirt that the team will not be wearing at the finals in Qatar.
It is not the first time Cameroon’s jerseys have caused a stir at a major tournament.
Cameroon yet to unveil World Cup kit, traders despair | + video
