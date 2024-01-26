Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar and Clinton Njié now available

Share Facebook

Africa Top Sports | Vincent Aboubakar and Cliton Njié are back to the collective training on January 24, and are now available for the rest of the competition.

Cameroonian football team captain Vincent Aboubakar is ready to rejoin the team after being withdrawn following a training shock. Ditto for striker Clinton Njié.

All eyes are now on the round of 16 of the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023).

The Lions striker took part in group training with Njie.

This news is reassuring because the Indomitable Lions will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the round of 16. This match is highly anticipated.