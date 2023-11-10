Catholic Missionary Stabbed to Death in Cameroon’s Bamenda Archdiocese

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ACI Africa | A member of the Congregation of the Sons of the Immaculate Conception (CFIC) in Cameroon’s Bamenda Archdiocese has been killed in a stabbing incident.

Br. Cyprian Ngeh was attacked and killed in the Ndamukong district of Bamenda on the evening of November 7.

In a Wednesday, November 8 interview with ACI Africa, Fr. Beltus Asanji Tabefor, a Priest of Bamenda Archdiocese, provided details about the sad incident, saying, “Brother Cyprian was stabbed to death around Ndamukong quarter in Bamenda III Sub Division at about 9 pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.”

Fr. Asanji said the missionary who has been serving as a nurse and manager of the Immaculate Conception Medical Center in Njimafor “was traveling to Ndamukong with his younger brother and a laboratory technician, whom he wanted to drop off.”

“A stone was used to shatter the vehicle’s windscreen, leaving Br. Cyprian exposed and vulnerable in the driver’s seat,” he recounted, and added, “As he slowed down some unidentified men stabbed the missionary several times before taking off.”

The CFIC member died at the Mbingo Annex hospital in Bamenda.

Fr. Asanji said Br. Ngeh “dedicated his life to helping others and spreading the message of love and compassion.”

Cameroon’s English-speaking regions plunged into conflict in 2016 after a protest by lawyers and teachers turned violent. An armed movement of separatists claiming independence for the so-called republic of Ambazonia emerged following the government’s crackdown on protesters.

On November 6, unidentified gunmen opened fire on people as they slept in Egbekaw leaving at least 20 dead, many others injured and houses burnt down.