Chinese firm starts phase II construction of Kribi Deep Seaport in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Global Times | This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the caisson for the construction of phase II of Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Xinhua/Luo Yu)