Chinese firm starts phase II construction of Kribi Deep Seaport in Cameroon

Global Times | This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the caisson for the construction of phase II of Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Xinhua/Luo Yu)
Check Also
Arnold Ebiketie’s journey from Cameroon to the NFL | +video
Falcons in Focus Podcast | Falcons rookie OLB Arnold Ebiketie sits down with Scott Bair …
anybody hoping that this generation of politicians completely batard intellectually with the madness called anglo stupidity and frano stupidity will deliver anything good is simply irrational.simple mathemetical calculation tell us,no riches can be created anywhere in the world if it is not done by thoes concerned.let us take infrastructure construction as an example.the two main materials used for infrastructure construction is steel and tar,a by product from the petro chemical industry.now,if you want to bring down the cost of road construction.it makes sense to first seup a petrochemical industry that will produce tar and other by products.the cost of a minimum petrochemical industry is about one billion dollars with other industries like synthetics to imerge from it
what is the economic sense in using the same one billion to build a sea port?a good steel plant cant be setup for say 800 million dollars.this plant will aliment other industries like manufacture of windows,pots ,spoons ,even car manufacturing,shipbuilding.this whole value chain has been cut by using the current approach of bringing in foriegn companies.some may say working with strategic partners is necessary which is true but this countries should be brought in under a long term strategy worked out to use them to build our stregnth while giving them money in exchange.building capabilities must be a central part of this strategy.