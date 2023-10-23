Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Francis Ngannou Expensive Watch Ahead of Tyson Fury Fight | + Video

Share Facebook

Francis Ngannou has expressed his gratitude to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese football star gifted him an expensive wristwatch ahead of his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury.

The Cameroonian MMA star and the former Manchester United forward met earlier this year and have formed a cordial relationship since then.

According to reports, the wristwatch Ronaldo gave Ngannou is worth a reported half a million riyals, which is equivalent to around £110,000 ($133,288.22).

The kind gesture by Ronaldo has stirred a lot of reactions from fans on social media, with many praising the Portuguese star for his generosity.

Fury vs. Ngannou date, start time

Date: Saturday, October 28 – Saudi Arabia.

Saturday, October 28 – Saudi Arabia. Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK / 8 p.m. AST

1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK / 8 p.m. AST Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. UK / 12:40 a.m. AST (Sunday)