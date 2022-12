Share Facebook

The musician and artist known as ‘Ekambi Brillant’ has passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Laquintinie hospital in Douala, Cameroon following a long illness.

Ekambi Brillant, whose real name is Ekambi Ekambi Louis Brillant, was born on June 18, 1948 in Dibombari near Douala, he was 74 years old.