Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Scores Crucial UCL Goal To Punish Casual Play By Former Team PSG | + Extended Highlights

Sports Illustrated | Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against former club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night to put Bayern Munich in firm control of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash.
After winning the first leg 1-0 in France three weeks earlier, Bayern went 2-0 ahead on aggregate 61 minutes into the return game.
It came after PSG made a mess out of trying to play out from the back.
Thomas Muller tackled Marco Verratti inside the PSG penalty area before passing to Leon Goretzka, who put the ball on a plate for Choupo-Moting.
Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG between 2018 and 2020, had put the ball in the net nine minutes earlier only to be denied by a controversial offside call.
