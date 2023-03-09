Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Scores Crucial UCL Goal To Punish Casual Play By Former Team PSG | + Extended Highlights

March 9, 2023

Sports Illustrated | Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against former club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night to put Bayern Munich in firm control of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash.

After winning the first leg 1-0 in France three weeks earlier, Bayern went 2-0 ahead on aggregate 61 minutes into the return game.

It came after PSG made a mess out of trying to play out from the back.

Thomas Muller tackled Marco Verratti inside the PSG penalty area before passing to Leon Goretzka, who put the ball on a plate for Choupo-Moting.

Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG between 2018 and 2020, had put the ball in the net nine minutes earlier only to be denied by a controversial offside call.

