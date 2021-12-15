Eto’o fires Cameroon FA workers for reporting late for work

December 15, 2021 1 Comment

soccer24 | Recently-elected Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o reportedly fired some of the association’s workers this morning, after they reported for work late.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker was elected president of the federation on Saturday, after beating incumbent Seydou Mbombo Njoya by 43 votes to 31.

Eto’o, according to Cameroonian publication CFoot, arrived at the federation’s offices at 7:30am, and all workers who came after 8am were sent back home.

The publication also claims that Eto’o made it clear to the workers yesterday, that work starts at 8am.

One comment

  1. BAH ACHO
    December 15, 2021 at 05:01

    Reversing any situation demands firm radical action.

    Reply

