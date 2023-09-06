Al Jazeera | The Central African regional bloc ECCAS has suspended Gabon, until constitutional order there is restored.
Hours earlier, Gabon’s coup leader was sworn in as the interim president.
General Brice Oligui Nguema pledged free elections and a referendum on a new constitution – but with no clear timeline about when he plans to give up power.
Gabon’s new transitional president: Army general sworn in to replace Ali Bongo |+video
Al Jazeera | The Central African regional bloc ECCAS has suspended Gabon, until constitutional order there is restored.