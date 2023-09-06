Gabon’s new transitional president: Army general sworn in to replace Ali Bongo |+video

September 6, 2023 Leave a comment

Al Jazeera | The Central African regional bloc ECCAS has suspended Gabon, until constitutional order there is restored.
Hours earlier, Gabon’s coup leader was sworn in as the interim president.
General Brice Oligui Nguema pledged free elections and a referendum on a new constitution – but with no clear timeline about when he plans to give up power.

Check Also

Transfer News – Romania: A Cameroonian striker bought for two metal containers

Sport News Africa | Aziz Njoya Njifakue didn’t cost a penny, but almost. The Cameroonian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2023, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved