Idris Kameni Leaves Door Open for Cameroon Invite After Joining Spanish Side Antequera CF

November 6, 2023 Leave a comment

  • Idris Kameni has opened up on playing for Cameroon at AFCON 2023
  • The veteran goalkeeper has signed for Antequera in the Spanish third tier
  • The former Espanyol goalkeeper won AFCON 2002 with the Indomitable Lions

Sports Brief | Former Espanyol goalkeeper Idris Carlos Kameni says he will gladly accept an invitation from the Cameroonian national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 39-year-old has joined Spanish third-tier side Antequera CF, making his debut in the 5-2 win against Recreativo Granada on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Kameni has not been part of the Indomitable Lions team since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

