In Q1, 2019, Cameroon supplied 80% of the plywood exported by African countries to the US

Business in Cameroon | In Q1, 2019, African countries supplied 11,956 m3 of Plywood to the United States of America. This was 18% of the country’s imports during the period under review. According to the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO), Cameroon provided more than 80% of these supplies.

Indeed, the ITTO reveals, Cameroonian wood growers exported 9,546 m3 of plywood to the USA, a volume 48% above the country’s plywood exports in Q1, 2018.

In the USA plywood suppliers ranking, Cameroon is followed by Congo Brazzaville (3,623 m3, +18% YoY) and Ghana (2,079 m3, +6% YoY). During the period under review, Côte d’Ivoire’s plywood exports to the USA dropped by more than 30% YoY to 308 m3.