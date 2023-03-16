Inter, Cameroon, the Champions League: the crossed destinies of Eto’o and Onana

March 16, 2023

Ruetir | Twelve years ago, the striker was decisive for the Nerazzurri’s qualification for the quarter-finals, as was the goalkeeper this season. Heroes with the same club, in Qatar they clashed hard during the World Cup

There is a curious thread that unites Inter’s victory in the double-header with Porto to the last time the Nerazzurri managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, 12 years ago. That thread is red, but also green and yellow to compose the tricolor of the flag of Cameroon, the nation of André Onana and Samuel Eto’o.

The former was the protagonist at Do Dragao with an eight-point performance on his report card, the latter kicked off the comeback at Bayern Munich with a goal after only four minutes of play.

