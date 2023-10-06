Joel Embiid explains why he decided to snub Cameroon and France for Team USA

Marca | Embiid admitted the decision to play for Team USA was not an easy one to make

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid took to social media on Thursday to explain his decision to commit to Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris over Cameroon and France.

Embiid, 29, admitted the decision was not an easy one to make, but there were a few factors that weighed in to choosing the Stars & Stripes, the most important being the opportunity to represent the birth country of his son.

“I’m really proud and excited about this decision,” Embiid tweeted. “It was not easy. I am blessed to call Cameroon, France, and the USA home. After talking to my family, I knew it had to be Team USA.

“I want to play with my brothers in the league. I want to play for my fans because they’ve been incredible since the day I came here. But most of all, I want to honor my son who was born in the US. I want my boy to know I played my first Olympics for him.”

Embiid could have represented the host country alongside the likes of Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, but will instead team up with the NBA’s best American talent.

I’m really proud and excited about this decision. It was not easy. I am blessed to call Cameroon, France, and the USA home. After talking to my family, I knew it had to be Team USA. I want to play with my brothers in the league. I want to play for my fans because they’ve… pic.twitter.com/6VHSQTKVl3 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 5, 2023

Joel Embiid, LeBron James duo will be deadly

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are just three of the elite players who are rumored to want to participate in Paris 2024.

Embiid is the reigning league MVP, so teaming up with James, Durant and Curry will make Team USA unbeatable.

The 76ers big man was born in Cameroon, but holds French and American citizenship.

His addition to Team USA is another step in returning the country to its glory days of dominance in the international scene.