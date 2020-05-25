Joseph Bouasse dead at 21: Ex-Roma academy starlet tragically suffers heart attack after succeeding in Italy as refugee

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Sun | FORMER Roma youngster Joseph Bouasse Perfection has tragically passed away at the age of just 21 after suffering a heart attack last night.

The Cameroonian represented the Serie A side’s prestigious academy following a successful trial in 2016.

While he never played for the first-team, he did train alongside the likes of Daniele De Rossi and Francesco Totti in Rome.

According to ESPN’s Andrew Cesare, Bouasse’s incredible trial success at Roma came after being left on his own at a train station by a trafficker, who had promised him a new life as a professional footballer.



He made his professional debut for Serie B side Vicenza while on loan from Roma in 2017.

Prior to his passing, he represented Universitatea Cluj in Romania, having signed for them in February.

Bouasse arrived in Italy at 16 alongside other child refugees from Cameroon, seeking a new life in Europe.

He was approached by a man who promised him a career as a footballer, but when he arrived at Rome’s Termini Station he was abandoned and alone.

Bouasse, just a teenager a world away from his family, sought refuge at a local centre. He was picked up by Liberi Nantes — Italy’s only team made up solely of refugees.

There he began to enjoy himself and rediscovered his passion for life.

Roma XIs and “legends” teams regularly play friendlies against Liberi Nantes — and the Italian giants were alerted to a “special” talent within the side.

And that was how Bouasse was spotted. He was brought to the Trigoria training ground in July 2015 and began to train with the youth team.

As a player, he possessed a good touch to go along with his superb physique and ability to get forward from midfield.