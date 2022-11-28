Rescuers prepare to carry a body after a landslide, which killed people who were attending a funeral, the governor of Cameroon's Centre Region said, in Yaounde, Cameroon November 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon’s capital

November 28, 2022 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Cameroon | The Associated Press | A landslide during a funeral ceremony in Cameroon’s capital on Sunday has left at least 14 people dead, the regional governor said. Dozens of others were missing as rescue crews dug through the rubble with flashlights.

Centre Regional Gov. Naseri Paul Bea told the Cameroonian national broadcaster CRTV that the search for survivors was continuing into the night.

“At the scene we counted 10 bodies, but before our arrival four bodies already had been taken away,” he said. “There are also a dozen serious cases dispersed in hospitals.”

The governor described the area where the landslide took place in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde as a “very dangerous spot,” and he encouraged people to leave before authorities come in to clear it.

Check Also

Switzerland vs. Cameroon Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Switzerland took on Cameroon in the first match of group G. Both teams defense started …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved