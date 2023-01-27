Lyon send Cameroon forward Toko-Ekambi on loan to Rennes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rennes, France, Jan 26, 2023 (AFP) – Cameroon forward Karl Toko-Ekambi has joined Rennes on loan until the end of the season from their Ligue 1 rivals Lyon, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals this season for a Lyon team struggling despite the recent appointment as coach of former France boss Laurent Blanc.

His arrival in Brittany boosts a Rennes side who are fifth in the table but have lost top scorer Martin Terrier for the rest of the season to a serious knee injury.

Lyon said they would receive 1.5 million euros ($1.6m) plus a potential one million more in bonuses as a loan fee for a player who featured for Cameroon at the recent World Cup in Qatar and in the side that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017.