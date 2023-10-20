Malaria research: Virchow Prize for immunologist from Cameroon

Share Facebook

Cameroonian immunologist Rose Gana Fomban Leke has been honored with the Virchow Prize for Global Health for achievements in the fight against diseases such as malaria and polio. Leke received the award, worth 500,000 euros, at the Red Town Hall in Berlin.

She was also honored for her commitment to gender equality, as the Virchow Foundation announced. After the award ceremony, the award winner wrote on the platform Leke was born in Cameroon and received his doctorate in microbiology and immunology in Canada in 1979. The foundation stated that the scientist had great success in combating polio and malaria – especially in connection with pregnancy.

Her research has contributed significantly to understanding the complex interactions between pathogens, hosts and environmental factors. “Not only has she focused on treating infectious diseases for decades, but she has also become a role model for adolescent girls and women in Cameroon, Africa and around the world,” said physician and Virchow Prize committee member Joanne Liu , in September with.

The Virchow Prize for Global Health from the Virchow Foundation was awarded for the first time last year and is under the patronage of Bundestag President Bärbel Bas. The award recognizes “innovations of outstanding importance with positive and lasting impacts on the broad field of global health.”