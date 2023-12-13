Man who died on Bibby Stockholm named as renowned doctor from Cameroon

Yahoo News | THE asylum seeker who died of a suspected suicide on board the Bibby Stockholm barge has been named as a renowned doctor from Cameroon.

Mickael Essouma was originally from the country’s capital Yaounde and had previously co-authored 32 peer-reviewed articles on medicine.

Police were alerted to his death on board the vessel on Tuesday morning, with sources stating that the man was believed to have taken his own life after complaining about living conditions on the barge.

The three-storey accommodation, which has capacity for around 500 people, was opened in August.

However, the first residents were moved off within a matter of days after legionella was discovered in the water supply.

Many awaiting the outcome of their asylum applications have since been moved back on board the vessel, which is docked off the Dorset coast.

Essouma was a specialist in Milk-Alkali Syndrome – a life-threatening condition caused by abnormally high calcium intake.

Over his 15-year career he also gained expertise in the “clubbing on the fingers or toes, myositis, rheumatoid arthritis and high blood pressure in infants”.

Immigration lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie claimed on social media that Essouma had been “let down” by the UK.

She said: “A doctor from the Cameroon with over 32 peer reviewed clinical research articles, something dreadful drove this talented young man to seek a safe haven in the UK, sadly to be let down.”

Essouma’s identity was confirmed by a charity which has been providing support to those on board the barge.

The Portland Global Friendship Group said on Facebook: “Please remember his name.

“He was human like you and me. He mattered.

“Mickael Essouma, rest in power”.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Tragically, there has been a death on the Bibby Stockholm barge.

“I’m sure that the thoughts of the whole House, like mine, are with those affected.

“The House will understand that at this stage I am uncomfortable getting into any more details.

“But we will of course investigate fully.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak’s latest bid to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda passed its first vote in the House of Commons – despite 38 hard-right Tory MPs abstaining, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman.