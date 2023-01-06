Manchester United Pushing To Sign Cameroonian International in January

January 6, 2023 Leave a comment

  • Manchester United could land Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January
  • The Red Devils continue to search for a striker following Cristiano Ronaldo’s sour departure
  • German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims Man United are keen to sign Choupo-Moting

Sports Brief | English Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly still interested in signing Cameroonian international, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been on the trail of Bayern Munich star for some time, and they are already considering the forward following the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

