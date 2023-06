Mexico, Cameroon match to be played at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO — Soccer fans have the opportunity to watch Mexico vs. Cameroon this year at Snapdragon Stadium.

The match, which is part of the 20th annual MexTour, is set for Saturday, June 10, stadium officials said in a press release Thursday.

A total of two games have been played between Mexico and Cameroon in their history, with El Tri leading the series 2-0.

