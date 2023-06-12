Mexico rescues a draw against Cameroon with goals in injury time | Extended Highlights – VIDEO

Share Facebook

Mexico, fresh off a 2-0 victory against Guatemala, showed some defensive vulnerabilities that put their unbeaten streak under coach Diego Coca at risk.

The opening goal came after Louis Romeo lost possession in midfield, which was capitalised upon by the opposition. The Lions took the lead in the 37th minute thanks to a well-placed strike from Brian Mbumo.

Just before halftime, the Mexican side managed to level the score through American-born player Israel Reyes. He received a pass inside the box from Robert De La Rosa, executed a swift turn and fired the ball into the bottom right corner, marking his second goal for the team.

In the second half, it was anticipated that Mexico would press forward seeking the winning goal. However, a blunder from goalkeeper Luis Malagon, who failed to secure the ball, allowing it to slip through his legs, created an opportunity for Ekambi Store to easily tap it into the net, taking the lead.

Only three minutes later, Louis Romeo had a golden chance to equalize after finding himself unmarked and in a prime position to shoot, but his header was directed towards the goal of The Lions.

In stoppage time, Mexico’s determination paid off as they equalized, courtesy of a Kevin Alvarez strike. He drilled the ball into the bottom right corner, past the opposition goalkeeper.

Next Thursday, Mexico is set to face America in the League of Nations semifinals with hopes of securing a spot in the tournament’s final.