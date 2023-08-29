Onana in Cameroon’s squad for decisive match against Burundi |+video

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.org | Cameroon will face Burundi on September 12 in the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The two teams are tied at the top of Group C with four points each. The winner of the match will qualify for the final tournament in Ivory Coast.

For this crucial encounter, coach Rigobert Song has named a 24-man squad. Experienced players such as Karl Toko-Ekambi, Vincent Aboubakar, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting are all included.

The biggest surprise is the return of André Onana. The Manchester United goalkeeper was excluded from the Cameroon squad during the 2022 World Cup for disciplinary reasons. A few weeks later, the player announced his international retirement at the age of 26.

Another new addition is François Mughe. The 19-year-old winger from Olympique de Marseille is a promising young talent in Cameroonian football. He will have the opportunity to show what he can do against Burundi.

Here is the full list of players named by Song:

Goalkeepers

Devis Epassy

Fabrice Ondoa

André Onana

Defenders

Darlin Yongwa

Christopher Wooh

Nouhou Tolo

Malcolm Bokele

Oumar Gonzalez

Enzo Tchatchoua

Olivier Mbaizo

Harold Moukoudi

Midfielders

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

François Mughe

Gaël Ondoua

Oum Gouet

Olivier Ntcham

Olivier Kemen

Elliott Njoh Njoh

Forwards

Karl Toko-Ekambi

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu

Bryan Mbeumo

Clinton Njie-Vincent

Vincent Aboubakar

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting

