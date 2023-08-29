Onana in Cameroon’s squad for decisive match against Burundi |+video

CameroonOnline.org | Cameroon will face Burundi on September 12 in the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The two teams are tied at the top of Group C with four points each. The winner of the match will qualify for the final tournament in Ivory Coast.
For this crucial encounter, coach Rigobert Song has named a 24-man squad. Experienced players such as Karl Toko-Ekambi, Vincent Aboubakar, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting are all included.
The biggest surprise is the return of André Onana. The Manchester United goalkeeper was excluded from the Cameroon squad during the 2022 World Cup for disciplinary reasons. A few weeks later, the player announced his international retirement at the age of 26.
Another new addition is François Mughe. The 19-year-old winger from Olympique de Marseille is a promising young talent in Cameroonian football. He will have the opportunity to show what he can do against Burundi.
Here is the full list of players named by Song:
Goalkeepers
- Devis Epassy
- Fabrice Ondoa
- André Onana
Defenders
- Darlin Yongwa
- Christopher Wooh
- Nouhou Tolo
- Malcolm Bokele
- Oumar Gonzalez
- Enzo Tchatchoua
- Olivier Mbaizo
- Harold Moukoudi
Midfielders
- André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
- François Mughe
- Gaël Ondoua
- Oum Gouet
- Olivier Ntcham
- Olivier Kemen
- Elliott Njoh Njoh
Forwards
- Karl Toko-Ekambi
- Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu
- Bryan Mbeumo
- Clinton Njie-Vincent
- Vincent Aboubakar
- Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting
