Onana will return to play for Cameroon – Seedorf confident goalkeeper will make international U-turn

Former Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf believes Andre Onana will rescind his decision of retiring from international football.

Seedorf thinks the Inter goalkeeper will make international U-turn

Onana retired from Cameroon days after being kicked out of World Cup camp

The 26-year-old was accused of indiscipline by coach Rigobert Song

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana retired from Cameroon duty in December, less than a month after he was kicked out of the Indomitable Lions’ World Cup camp, following a clash with coach Rigobert Song.

However, Seedorf, who handled Cameroon at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, feels the 26-year-old Inter Milan goalkeeper will make a return to the national team at some point.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Onana is a great goalkeeper, an intelligent, curious man, who takes an interest and believes in himself. I think he will return to play for the national team,” Seedorf told Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana played in Cameroon’s World Cup opener against Switzerland when they lost 1-0 before he was dropped for disciplinary reasons. Reserve goalkeeper Devis Epassy took his place as they fought from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia and then stunned Brazil 1-0 in their final group match.

The goalkeeper claimed to have “always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner,” but Song was adamant that he needed to send a strong message to one of the Indomitable Lions’ star players.

Onana had made 34 appearances for his country, featuring in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2022 World Cup, since making his debut in a friendly against France in May 2016.

WHAT’S MORE? Onana had earlier in the week explained how he has put his woes with Cameroon behind him and was eyeing success with Inter.

“This is where I belong, I think that’s obvious,” he said. “I’ll always be a fan of my Cameroon, but now I’m only focused on Inter and I want to win every trophy with the Nerazzurri. With the team that we have, I think that’s possible.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Onana is now fully focused on club duties with Inter Milan who are preparing for their Serie A return against leaders Napoli on January 4.