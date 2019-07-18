Home / English / One dead, several injured in building collapse in Cameroon’s commercial capital

One dead, several injured in building collapse in Cameroon’s commercial capital

July 18, 2019 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, July 18 Xinhua | — At least one person died and several others injured when a building collapsed in Cameroon’s commercial capital Douala early Thursday, according to the police.

Several more people are feared trapped under the debris of the building, senior police officer Jean Magloire told Xinhua.

“The tragedy involved a four-storey building at New Bell Ngangue neighborhood in Douala. The victim was identified as Talla Brice, 33 years of age,” Magloire said.

Witnesses told Xinhua the building collapsed due to incessant rains Wednesday night.

Rescue and relief work is going on, Magloire said.

