Paul Abine Ayah has passed away!

CameroonOnline.ORG | The former magistrate of the Supreme Court of Cameroon, Judge Ayah Paul Abine, has died after a long battle with illness.

His death was confirmed by the Popular Action Party (PAP), of which he was the founding father.

He passed away at the regional hospital in Buea on Wednesday, December 25, 2024. His body has been kept at the Fako funeral home in Buea. He was 74 years old.

Mourning has engulfed his home in Buea, as friends, mentees, and family members gather to grieve. Judge Ayah Paul was a former advocate general at the Supreme Court and a retired politician.

He founded the Popular Action Party (PAP) and ran against longtime President Paul Biya in the 2011 elections. Biya won amid allegations of fraud and vote-buying.

Ayah Paul Abine is remembered for his fierce criticism of the government and his efforts to defend human rights and the rule of law.

Before joining the opposition, this prominent lawyer and politician was a member of parliament under the ruling RDPC party. During his tenure under the ruling party’s banner, he stood out by opposing the 2011 constitutional amendment aimed at removing presidential term limits, which allowed President Paul Biya, now 91, to continue leading Cameroon for the past 42 years.

Ayah Paul was also imprisoned for eight months in early 2017 at Kondengui prison in Yaoundé for advocating a return to federalism in Cameroon.

He regained his freedom in August 2017 and since then had continued to criticize the government’s handling of the Anglophone crisis. He remained a strong supporter of a federal system of government as a solution to the crisis.

Ayah Paul’s steadfast criticism of the regime subjected him to persecution.

His legacy as a legal expert and committed politician is defined by his courage in the face of oppression and his unyielding efforts toward a more just and equitable Cameroon.