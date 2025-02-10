Paul Biya Declares Monday, February 10 a Public Holiday

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, February 9, 2025 – By presidential decree signed today, the President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has officially declared Monday, February 10, 2025, a public holiday throughout the national territory.

This decision is part of the celebrations marking the 59th edition of Youth Day, which will be observed on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The public holiday will allow citizens, especially the youth, to better prepare for the official celebrations.

The decree specifies that this provision applies nationwide and will be urgently published in the Official Gazette in both French and English.

This measure reaffirms the Head of State’s commitment to promoting Cameroonian youth and giving this national celebration the importance it deserves.