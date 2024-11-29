Report: former Bayern and PSG player Choupo-Moting set for US move

dpa | Former Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is set to join Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls from January onwards, Sky TV reported on Thursday.

The report said that Choupo-Moting has passed the medical and is to receive a contract over at least two years.

Choupo-Moting, 35, will cost no transfer fee because he is out of contract since summer when his deal at Bayern, where he played since 2020, was not renewed.

The Germany-born Cameroon international was at PSG 2018-2020, also played in England at Stoke City, while previous German clubs included SV Hamburg, Schalke and Mainz.

