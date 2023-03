Share Facebook

During a press conference held in Yaoundé on the eve of the Cameroon-Namibia match, Coach Rigobert Song addressed the André Onana case.

Coach Rigobert Song hinted that the goalkeeper can still make a comeback to the national team. He also took the opportunity to emphasize that the team’s foundation lies in the collective rather than individual talent.

“In a group, there must be discipline. I prefer to prioritize the collective over individuality,” Rigobert Song shared.