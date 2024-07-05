Samuel Eto’o Fined by CAF for Ethics Violations

CameroonOnline | In a recent decision, the CAF Disciplinary Board reviewed allegations against Samuel Eto’o, the President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

While there was insufficient evidence to prove match manipulation charges against Eto’o and Valentin Nkwain, the board found Eto’o guilty of breaching ethics and integrity. This violation stemmed from Eto’o’s contract with betting company 1XBET for personal gain, contradicting CAF statutes. Consequently, Eto’o received a $200,000 fine.

