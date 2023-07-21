Saudi and Cameroonian defense ministers hold bilateral talks

Share Facebook

RIYADH | Arab News | Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with his Cameroonian counterpart Joseph Beti Assomo at his office in the capital, Riyadh, state-run news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance cooperation in the military and defense field, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

“We reviewed bilateral military and defense cooperation between our two friendly countries and explored ways to strengthen it,” Prince Khalid said in a tweet following the meeting. “We also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari, and the Director General of the Office of the Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

The Cameroonian ambassador to the Kingdom, Aya Tijani and a number of defense officials also attended the meeting.