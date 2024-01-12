Sebastien Bassong on Andre Onana: ‘He should remain home and get punished’

Share Facebook

BBC | Former Premier League and Cameroon defender Sebastien Bassong tells BBC World Service his feelings on Andre Onana’s decision to play a Manchester United match the day before Cameroon’s first Afcon game: “It’s out of order from both sides. It’s disrespectful from Manchester United to request Onana to do such a thing and it’s really low from Onana to even consider it.

“It sends such a bad message for not only Cameroon, but for the respect that people will have for Afcon and the way they should treat us. If we can’t even respect ourselves, how can we expect other people to treat us any different? For me, Andre Onana is shooting us and himself in the foot.

“If I was in the squad I wouldn’t be having any of that. You can’t play a game the day before and think you can just fly out to the continent and play another game. Just the thought of it drives me crazy, I’m so disappointed.

“For me, you’ve got to teach him a lesson. I like Andre, I always have his back but when things like this happen, the pride of the country and the continent is way above an individual person. For me he should stsy home and get punished for that.”