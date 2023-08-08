Second Catholic Archbishop of Bertoua Archdiocese in Cameroon Dies at 88

ACI Africa | Archbishop Roger Pirenne, the second Catholic Archbishop of Bertoua Archdiocese in Cameroon, has passed on in Yaounde after an illness. He was aged 88.

Archbishop Pirenne died in the early hours of Sunday, August 6 at the Caisse clinic, in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, the Local Ordinary of the Cameroonian Archdiocese, Archbishop Joseph Atanga, announced in a statement.

The Archbishop invited the “entire Christian community to pray for the eternal salvation of Mons. Roger Pirenne, while awaiting the funeral programme which will be communicated at a later date.”

Born August 9, 1934 in Clermont-sur-Berwinne, France where late Archbishop Pirienne was ordained a Priest in August 1958.

The late member of the Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (CICM) retired in December 2009 at the age of 75.