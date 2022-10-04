Selection asks Koreans for help and receives videos to study Cameroon, third rival in the Cup | Brazilian Team

The Goa Spotlight | With about a month and a half to go before the start of the World Cup, Tite’s coaching staff intensifies the analysis of Brazil’s first opponents in Qatar and, for that, even counts on the help of other teams. To better study Cameroon, the third rival in the group stage, on December 2, CBF officials asked for help from South Korea.

It can be explained: the Asians faced Cameroon last Tuesday, in Seoul, and won 1-0.

In order not to limit the observation of the game by the television cameras, Tite’s technical commission asked for the recording of the game by the South Koreans in an open angle. The Asians cooperated and sent the material to Brazil, which in June won a friendly 5-1 between the teams.

This type of footage, showing the entire field, is commonly done by performance analysts of clubs and national teams, for a more accurate assessment of players’ tactical positioning and movements. Recordings take place from the top of the stadium, usually from the booths or the press stand.