Six separatist fighters killed in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

Xinhua | YAOUNDE, Oct. 9 — At least six separatist fighters have been killed in clashes with government forces in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, security sources said on Sunday.
They were killed after the army raided their camp in Djotin of the region on Saturday, a military official in the region who asked not to be named said.
Three fighters were captured alive and ammunition was seized during the operation, the official added.
Northwest is one of the two English-speaking regions of the Central African country where separatists have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in an attempt to establish an independent state they called “Ambazonia”. Enditem
We have entered a world of mass geo strategic entities. Even Cameroon is not viable with less than fifty million people. The whole economy has to be integrated into the Nigerian economy in order to have a vast market where capital occumulation for the establishment of heavy industry is possible. Can Cameroon compete in scientific and technical terms, not to say ambazonia? The enormous amount of money and human resources necessary to establish a space and nuclear program for defense makes Cameroon invaible as a state.without settlites that can cover the whole earth from higher orbit. We are setting up our people for slaughter out of ignorance. Without nuclear dessuation capability, we are not even existing.
Can ambazonia, south Sudan or Eritrea accomplish any of this?