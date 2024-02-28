Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Cameroon Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Cameroon coach Rigobert Song during the press conference REUTERS/Gareth Bumstead

Song leaves role as Cameroon coach after contract expires

Feb 28 (Reuters) – The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) will not renew coach Rigobert Song’s contract, which expired on Wednesday, ending his two year stay at the helm, officials confirmed.
Song, who won 137 caps with Cameroon as a player, led the side to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they beat Brazil but exited in the first round.

He could only guide the side to the last-16 at the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast, beaten by eventual finalists Nigeria.
“Today the Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation notified the members of the Indomitable Lions staff of the end of their contract to manage Cameroon’s Senior Men’s National Team,”

Fecafoot said in a statement.

“In the next few days, the details of the recruitment process for a new Indomitable Lions coaching staff will be announced.”

