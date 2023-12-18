Support workers apologise after misnaming man who died on board Bibby Stockholm

SUPPORT workers have apologised after misnaming the person who died on board the Bibby Stockholm barge.

On Tuesday, police were alerted to a death on board the accommodation for those awaiting the results of their asylum applications.

It is believed the death was a suicide.

The immigration lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie initially named the man as Mickael Essouma, a doctor from Cameroon.

A group supporting asylum seekers on board the barge also claimed that Essouma had been the man who died.

However, the Cameroon Embassy later confirmed that Essouma was alive and was not the person involved in the alleged suicide.

McKenzie said: “The Cameroon Embassy confirm that Mickael #Essouma is alive & on the Bibby Stockholm.

“Support workers say that he was heard screaming & calling for help, so thought it was him who had died.

“I apologise for any distress caused to his loved ones & those who care about these issues”

Heather Joans, a member of the Portland Global Friendship group which supports people living on the barge, also issued an apology after the group named Essouma as having passed away.

She said: “I want to apologise to everyone.

“The asylum seeker I named in my previous post was not the individual who sadly died.

“I had been informed by many of the asylum seekers that he had been screaming for help, and that they were sure it was him (it’s now emerged he actually moved rooms).

“Sadly I got it wrong and for that I’m so so sorry. I feel absolutely awful right now!

“If anything it just highlights how many people are really struggling emotionally on the Bibby Stockholm and how inappropriate it is that people are housed there!”

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Tragically, there has been a death on the Bibby Stockholm barge.

“I’m sure that the thoughts of the whole House, like mine, are with those affected.

“The House will understand that at this stage I am uncomfortable getting into any more details.

“But we will of course investigate fully.”