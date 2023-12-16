Bryan Mbeumo: Cameroon Star Ruled Out of AFCON 2023 Due to Serious Injury

Sports Brief | Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast due to a serious ankle injury in the English Premier League.

The Indomitable Lions have been dealt with a huge blow ahead of the biggest African football competition.

The former Troyes winger was injured in Brentford’s 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League a few days ago.

The five-time champions will be without Brentford forward after the Bees manager Thomas Frank confirmed that the French-born winger will undergo surgery and would be ruled out for 12 weeks due to an ankle injury, according to a report by The Athletic.

“Operation today in the ankle and will be out for 12 weeks. So that will affect his Africa Cup of Nations. He will not participate,” he said.

“Let’s get through the operation first. Bryan is a positive guy. Everyone who gets a setback is always tough to take, but he will come back stronger. Very, very good mindset, so I am convinced he will come back stronger.”

Mbeumo’s absence from Cameroon’s squad for the 2023 AFCON will come as a big miss for Rigobert Song’s side, as they will lock horns with Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea in Group C.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 15 games in the EPL this season.

Mbeumo ranked among most valuable African forwards

Sport Brief previously reported on Bryan Mbeumo being ranked among the top 5 most valuable African forwards.

African forwards have been attracting interest from top European clubs and the deep-pocketed Saudi Pro League clubs like Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, and Al-Hilal.

The 24-year-old Brentford forward has become a key player for the Premier League club following the suspension of Ivan Toney.