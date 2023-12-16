Samuel Eto’o Trying To Convince Inter Milan Defender Of Joining Cameroon Ahead Of African Cup Of Nations

SempreInter | Former Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o is reportedly working on luring Yann Bisseck to Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations.

The 42-year-old played for the Nerazzurri between 2009 and 2011, forming a deadly attacking partnership with Diego Milito. He won the historic treble during his maiden campaign at Appiano Gentile.

Today, the Barcelona legend serves as the head of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

Therefore, the retired striker will be looking to bolster his national team’s ranks ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

AFCON 2023 will take place in the Ivory Coast between January 13th and February 11th.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews24, Eto’o has contacted Bisseck asking him to join the Indomitable Lions.

The former Nerazzurri star even called the club to inquire about the player’s qualities.

The 23-year-old was born in Koln and has been representing the German national team through various age ranks. He currently plays for Germany U21.

But since he has yet to make his senior debut, he can still change his international allegiance and join his country of origin.

Inter Milan Defender Yann Bisseck Considering Samuel Eto’o Offer To Join Cameroon

As the source tells it, Bisseck is reflecting on the offer. He realizes that his next move will carve his career path on the international level.

The defender joined the Beneamata in the summer, completing a transfer from Danish first-tier side Aarhus.

He has thus far made four appearances in Serie A and two in the Champions League.

If Bisseck were to accept the invitation of Eto’o, Inter would end up losing his services for several weeks between January and February.