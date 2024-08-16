“Surprised They Still Accept Him After He Betrayed Them”: Fans React as Joel Embiid Receives Order of Valor from Cameroon President

August 16, 2024 Leave a comment

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, originally from Cameroon, recently received the prestigious Medal of Commander of the Order of Valor from Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, just days after winning Olympic gold with Team USA. The honor recognizes “exceptional contributions” in various fields, but not all fans were pleased.

Embiid’s decision to play for Team USA instead of Cameroon or France sparked mixed reactions, with some fans expressing their disappointment. One fan commented, “I’m so surprised that they still accept him after he betrayed them.”

Despite the backlash he faced during the Olympics, Embiid was warmly welcomed in his home country, where he accepted the award with pride.

The 30-year-old NBA star, who lived in Cameroon until age 16, faced criticism throughout the Olympics for his choice to represent the U.S., but he defended his decision, emphasizing his strong ties to both the U.S. and Cameroon.

Check Also

Cameroonian visual artist holds exhibit in Washington, DC | + video

VOA‘S Jackson M’vunganyi interviews Cameroonian visual artist, Shiri Achu, about her print series being featured …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2024, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved