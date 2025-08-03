The Douala Port Authority and the University of Bertoua Sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | On Friday, August 1, 2025, the Douala Port Authority (PAD), represented by its Director General, Mr. Cyrus Ngo’o, and the University of Bertoua (UBe), represented by its Rector, Professor Dieudonné Emmanuel Pegnyemb, signed a framework partnership agreement. The official ceremony took place in the meeting room of PAD’s General Directorate, located at the Maritime Business Center in Bonanjo.

This strategic agreement primarily focuses on collaboration in the areas of research, education, and development support. By pooling their resources and expertise, both institutions aim to foster innovation, strengthen academic and professional training, and contribute to socio-economic development.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building meaningful synergies for the future. It is a forward-looking initiative that underscores the importance of bridging academic institutions with key sectors of national infrastructure and development.

This collaboration is expected to yield tangible benefits not only for students and researchers but also for the wider Cameroonian economy, as it promotes knowledge transfer, capacity building, and applied research tailored to local and national needs.