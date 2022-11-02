The NGO in Cameroon making “gold” from e-waste | +video

Share Facebook

africanews | In Cameroon, the processing of the tons of electronic waste produced each year is mainly in the hands of informal actors, trained on the job, “by observing from day to day”, admits Ismael Alioum.

According to the scrap dealer, Chinese and Indian operators are very active in the sector and are mainly supplied by informal actors. Without gloves or a protective mask, the 46-year-old man hammers an old voltage regulator.

“Iron and plastic are very sought after,” he explains, his hands full of mud. Besides him, three young men with screwdrivers and knives are also attacking old electronic devices.