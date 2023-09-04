Transfer News – Romania: A Cameroonian striker bought for two metal containers

Share Facebook

Sport News Africa | Aziz Njoya Njifakue didn’t cost a penny, but almost. The Cameroonian striker, who plays in Romania, was sold for two containers. No, this is no joke.

Aziz Njoya Njifakue’s transfer has reached new heights. The Cameroonian indeed has an anecdote to tell eternally. Playing for a fourth division team in Romania, he jumped up two flights of stairs to play in D2. The 27-year-old left CSM Lugoj to join Viitorul Pandurii Târgu Jiu. While this transaction may seem logical, it’s what it was worth that’s surprising. The acquiring club paid for… two metal containers. And what’s even crazier is that these containers will be used as changing rooms.

“The club received two containers (for its player), which we will use as changing rooms,” says CSM Lugoj. He adds. “It’s best for everyone. The club has lost on one side but gained on the other”. The 2023 summer mercato will long be remembered. The transfers of Jude Belligham to Real, Declan Rice, Moisés Caïcedo and now Aziz Njoya Njifakue will undoubtedly be the most talked-about. But not for the same reasons.

As for the sporting side, Viitorul Pandurii Târgu Jiu is getting back an effective player, since last season Aziz Njoya Njifakue scored a whopping 44 goals.