U.S. Passport Holders Will Need an ETIAS Visa to Travel to Europe in 2024

What You Need to Know About the ETIAS Visa for U.S. Passport Holders

Starting in January 2024, U.S. passport holders will need to apply for an ETIAS visa before traveling to Europe. The ETIAS visa is an electronic travel authorization that will allow visa-exempt travelers to enter the Schengen Area for short-term stays of up to 90 days.

Here is a quick overview of what you need to know about the ETIAS visa:

The ETIAS visa application process is online and can be completed in a few minutes.

The ETIAS visa application fee is €7. Applicants under the age of 18 and over the age of 70 are exempt from paying the application fee.

You can apply for the ETIAS visa up to 90 days before your travel date.

You will need to have a valid passport to apply for the ETIAS visa.

You will need to provide your passport information, travel dates, and contact information when you apply for the ETIAS visa.

You will also need to answer a few questions about your health, criminal history, and travel plans.

Once your application is approved, you will receive an electronic travel authorization that will be valid for three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.

Here are some of the impacts of the ETIAS visa on U.S. travelers to Europe:

It will add an additional step to the travel process. Travelers will need to apply for the ETIAS visa before they travel, and they will need to have their visa approved before they can enter the Schengen Area.

It could lead to longer wait times at airports. As more travelers apply for the ETIAS visa, there could be longer lines at airports.

It could deter some U.S. travelers from visiting Europe. Some travelers may not want to deal with the hassle of applying for the visa, and they may choose to travel to other destinations instead.

Overall, the introduction of the ETIAS visa is a significant change for U.S. travelers to Europe. Travelers should be aware of the new requirements and plan accordingly.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind about the ETIAS visa:

The ETIAS visa is not a physical visa. It is an electronic authorization that will be stored in your passport.

You will need to show your ETIAS visa authorization when you enter the Schengen Area.

The ETIAS visa does not allow you to work or study in the Schengen Area.

The ETIAS visa is not a guarantee of entry into the Schengen Area. The border authorities have the final say on whether or not you are allowed to enter.

Countries Requiring ETIAS

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Non-Schengen Participants:

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Romania

Who Needs to Apply For ETIAS?

Citizens from certain countries currently don’t need a visa to enter an EU country. (Citizens of countries not eligible for ETIAS must obtain a Schengen visa to enter the Schengen area.).

Albania

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Argentina

Bahamas

Barbados

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominica

El Salvador

Georgia

Grenada

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Macau

Malaysia

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldava

Montenegro

New Zealand

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Palau

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and Grenadines

Samoa

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Taiwan

Timor Leste

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Ukraine

Uruguay

United Arab Emirate

United Kingdom

United States

Venezuela