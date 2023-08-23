U.S. Passport Holders Will Need an ETIAS Visa to Travel to Europe in 2024

What You Need to Know About the ETIAS Visa for U.S. Passport Holders
Starting in January 2024, U.S. passport holders will need to apply for an ETIAS visa before traveling to Europe. The ETIAS visa is an electronic travel authorization that will allow visa-exempt travelers to enter the Schengen Area for short-term stays of up to 90 days.
Here is a quick overview of what you need to know about the ETIAS visa:
- The ETIAS visa application process is online and can be completed in a few minutes.
- The ETIAS visa application fee is €7. Applicants under the age of 18 and over the age of 70 are exempt from paying the application fee.
- You can apply for the ETIAS visa up to 90 days before your travel date.
- You will need to have a valid passport to apply for the ETIAS visa.
- You will need to provide your passport information, travel dates, and contact information when you apply for the ETIAS visa.
- You will also need to answer a few questions about your health, criminal history, and travel plans.
- Once your application is approved, you will receive an electronic travel authorization that will be valid for three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.
Here are some of the impacts of the ETIAS visa on U.S. travelers to Europe:
- It will add an additional step to the travel process. Travelers will need to apply for the ETIAS visa before they travel, and they will need to have their visa approved before they can enter the Schengen Area.
- It could lead to longer wait times at airports. As more travelers apply for the ETIAS visa, there could be longer lines at airports.
- It could deter some U.S. travelers from visiting Europe. Some travelers may not want to deal with the hassle of applying for the visa, and they may choose to travel to other destinations instead.
- Overall, the introduction of the ETIAS visa is a significant change for U.S. travelers to Europe. Travelers should be aware of the new requirements and plan accordingly.
Here are some additional things to keep in mind about the ETIAS visa:
- The ETIAS visa is not a physical visa. It is an electronic authorization that will be stored in your passport.
- You will need to show your ETIAS visa authorization when you enter the Schengen Area.
- The ETIAS visa does not allow you to work or study in the Schengen Area.
- The ETIAS visa is not a guarantee of entry into the Schengen Area. The border authorities have the final say on whether or not you are allowed to enter.
Countries Requiring ETIAS
Austria
Belgium
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Non-Schengen Participants:
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Romania
Who Needs to Apply For ETIAS?
Citizens from certain countries currently don’t need a visa to enter an EU country. (Citizens of countries not eligible for ETIAS must obtain a Schengen visa to enter the Schengen area.).
Albania
Antigua and Barbuda
Australia
Argentina
Bahamas
Barbados
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Brunei
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Dominica
El Salvador
Georgia
Grenada
Guatemala
Honduras
Hong Kong
Israel
Japan
Kiribati
Macau
Malaysia
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldava
Montenegro
New Zealand
Nicaragua
North Macedonia
Palau
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and Grenadines
Samoa
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Solomon Islands
South Korea
Taiwan
Timor Leste
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Ukraine
Uruguay
United Arab Emirate
United Kingdom
United States
Venezuela