Vincent Aboubakar brutally released by Al Nassr in order to register Cristiano Ronaldo

SportBIBLE | Al Nassr has decided to terminate Vicent Aboubakar’s contract in order to free up a space for new signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed last week that Ronaldo had signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after his second stint with Manchester United ended bitterly.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo was given a huge welcome by his new club and fans as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was officially unveiled by Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has to wait a little longer before he can make his debut as he is currently serving a two-match ban placed upon him by the FA during his time with United.

In addition, Al Nassr needed to clear up a space in their squad as they have reached the full capacity for foreign players.

According to Saudi Arabian news outlet Al Riyadh, the club have decided to part ways with Cameroon international striker Aboubakar in order to register Ronaldo.

During his name with Al Nassr, Aboubakar scored 13 goals and has six assists to his name.

Aboubakar also impressed during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring the winner in Cameroon’s last group stage match against Brazil.

The Cameroon star is for sure not short of confidence, he recently claimed that he is as good as Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

He said: “I don’t give a toss if people don’t like it – I’m not impressed by him.

“I can do what he does. I just don’t have the opportunity to play in a big club.”

Since the news about Aboubakar’s release surfaced, the 30-year-old was sensationally linked with a move to Ronaldo’s former club, United.

However, it looks like Aboubakar’s move to United may not materialise as the OId Trafford club are reportedly closing in on a loan move for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas from Championship side Burnley.

In the 21/22 season, Weghorst made a total of 20 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and assisting three times but wasn’t able to prevent Burnely from relegation.