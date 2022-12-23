World Cup heroics earn Ranking rises

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

FIFA | Morocco and Australia register major rises, while Argentina just miss out on top spot in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

A thrilling FIFA World Cup™ has made a major mark on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, with several of the tournament’s surprise packages soaring up the global ladder.

Morocco (11th, up 11) and Australia (27th, up 11), for example, are the latest edition’s biggest climbers, with the Atlas Lions also earning the title of ‘Mover of the Year’ having won more points (142) than any other team since the end of 2021. The Moroccans are now in their best Ranking position since April 1998.

The likes of Cameroon (33rd, up 10), Croatia (7th, up 5) and Japan (20th, up 4) also profited from positive results in Qatar, while teams that fell short of expectations – Denmark (18th, down 8) and Belgium (4th, down 2) for example – will not be surprised to see themselves sliding down the order.

As for champions Argentina (2nd, up 1), they move up but have missed out on top spot by the narrowest of margins. Just two Ranking points prevented La Albiceleste from leapfrogging old rivals Brazil (1st, unchanged) and, had they been able to hold on to that 2-0 lead to see off France in normal time, Lionel Scaloni’s side would be in pole position right now.

The title of world champions is sure to offer ample consolation of course and, with the top two separated by such a small margin, the upcoming editions of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be well worth watching.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 6 April 2023.