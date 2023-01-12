Youssoufa Moukoko caught up in age storm as reports claim Dortmund star is ‘22 and NOT 18’

The Sun | BORUSSIA DORTMUND star Youssoufa Moukoko has been caught up in the Cameroonian age fraud scandal.

It is alleged the striker could in fact be 22-years-old, rather than 18.

Moukoko was born in Cameroon but moved to Germany aged 14 where he was adopted.

And according to Austrian outlet Laola1, his adoptive father sent an unearthed birth certificate belonging to Moukoko to a journalist.

The document reportedly claims to identify the wonderkid as Yousouffa Mohamadou, with his year of both stated as 2000.

That would make Moukoko 22, and further doubts over his age have allegedly been raised due to the fact he had partners who were significantly older than him during his teenage years.

The German FA released a statement on the matter saying: “We do not comment on any speculation.”

It comes after an age fraud scandal was uncovered in the Cameroon Under-17 squad.

Cameroon Federation president Samuel Eto’o led the discovery after ordering players to undergo MRI tests.

It was initially found that 21 out of 30 players were too old to play for the U17s, with another 11 players failing tests a few days later.